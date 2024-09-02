ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visits Vijayawada, says no need for panic 

Published - September 02, 2024 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Naidu said more than 100 boats were pressed into service in and around the city and a total of six helicopters were set to airlift people

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu meets flood-hit people during his visit to flood-affected areas. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu once again took to the flood waters in Vijayawada city in a boat and took stock of the situation along with Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a brief chat with the media persons, Mr. Naidu said he was requesting the people held up in the flooded areas to bear with the problem for a couple of hours, and that there was no need to panic. 

Also Read:Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

He said more than 100 boats were pressed into service in and around the city and a total of six helicopters were set to airlift people to the extent possible and deliver food.

Mr. Naidu said scores of old people, including patients, and children were among those stuck in the houses. The government was doing everything possible, he stated. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said he was personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation measures and promised to streamline the same as early as possible. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US