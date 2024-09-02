GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visits Vijayawada, says no need for panic 

Mr. Naidu said more than 100 boats were pressed into service in and around the city and a total of six helicopters were set to airlift people

Published - September 02, 2024 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu meets flood-hit people during his visit to flood-affected areas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu meets flood-hit people during his visit to flood-affected areas. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu once again took to the flood waters in Vijayawada city in a boat and took stock of the situation along with Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu. 

In a brief chat with the media persons, Mr. Naidu said he was requesting the people held up in the flooded areas to bear with the problem for a couple of hours, and that there was no need to panic. 

Also Read:Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

He said more than 100 boats were pressed into service in and around the city and a total of six helicopters were set to airlift people to the extent possible and deliver food.

Mr. Naidu said scores of old people, including patients, and children were among those stuck in the houses. The government was doing everything possible, he stated. 

He said he was personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation measures and promised to streamline the same as early as possible. 

