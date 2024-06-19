Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati capital region on June 20

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the Amaravati capital region on June 20 (Thursday) to know first-hand the status of infrastructure works left unfinished by the previous government and the extent of damage caused to them.

This will be his second field visit after his tour of the Polavaram irrigation project a couple of days ago.

In fact, Mr. Naidu had treated both these projects as his very eyes when he was Chief Minister between 2014 and 2019.

Greenfield city

Post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP government had proposed to develop the greenfield capital city in an extent of around 50,000 acres. Of it, more than 30,000 acres was parted by the farmers of 29 villages in the region. The extent was pooled through the innovative Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), under which the State government had promised to give the land owners developed plots within 10 years.

The State government proposed to develop nine cities within the capital city region, allotted lands to a few private and government organisations, and had started construction of buildings meant for use by the State government.

At the time of regime change in May 2019, various buildings were under different stages of construction. For instance, more than 80% of construction of quarters for the MLAs, MLCs, and Secretariat employees was completed. Residential buildings of High Court Judges, Ministers and IAS officers were under various stages of construction. Foundation work was initiated for the Secretariat and other buildings in the Administrative City of Amaravati on the banks of the Krishna.

Change in regime, change in plans

The YSRCP government, with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the helm, had ordered that all works be stopped. It had asked all the contractors not to continue the woks. The government had stopped releasing funds for further construction works and withheld the dues pertaining to completed works.

Taking everyone by surprise, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while addressing the first high-level meeting at Praja Vedika (constructed by the TDP government), had ordered that it be demolished the following day citing certain violations.

Later, going further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that the government could not afford to construct the capital city by spending thousands of crores at the cost of other public needs.

Thereafter, he proposed setting up of three capitals — Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital in Amaravati and Judicial Capital in Kurnool, which stirred up a hornets’ nest.

Election plank

Capital city thus became the plank for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the general elections. The YSRCP, however, went to the polls with its three-capital concept. With the humiliating defeat of the YSRCP, hopes of Amaravati becoming the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh revived.

First stop

Mr. Naidu, as per a CMO release, would begin his tour with a visit to the site where Praja Vedika once existed. The YSRCP government had not even removed the debris from the site located a stone’s throw from Mr. Naidu’s camp office at Undavalli.

From there, Mr. Naidu would go to Uddandarayunipalem, where the foundation stone for the capital city was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, he will visit the Seed Access Road, residential quarters of All India Services Officers, Ministers, High Court judges, MLAs / MLCs, and other civil works that had come to a halt.

