Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sets timeline for completion of Polavaram project by March 2028

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a high-level review on the Polavaram Project, emphasising that the State’s “lifeline” project will be completed by March 2028.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, which was attended by Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, the Chief Minister directed officials and construction firms to overcome existing challenges and ensure the project’s timely completion through a strategic roadmap.

Key discussions centred around constructing a new diaphragm wall and the Earth-Cum-Rockfill (ECRF) dam, essential components for the project’s progression. The new diaphragm wall, which will span 1,396 meters in length and have depths ranging from 10 to 90 metres, is scheduled to start in December and expected to be completed by June 2025, subject to final design approvals from the Central Water Commission (CWC). Officials stated the wall construction would take roughly a year, followed by 24 months to build the ECRF dam.

Mr. Naidu spoke on the importance of completing tasks simultaneously to save time, with construction firms indicating that such efforts could lead to an early completion of the work by July 2027. The Chief Minister emphasised on quality and adherence to safety and regulatory standards, underscoring that no deviations would be allowed.

In addition, 77% of the Polavaram left canal work has been completed, with tenders for the remaining Rs. 960 crore work already invited. This portion of the project is expected to be finished by July 2025. For land acquisition and rehabilitation efforts under Phase 1, an estimated ₹7,213 crore would be needed to acquire 16,440 acres, with April 2025 and April 2026 as the targets for completion of land acquisition and rehabilitation, respectively.

Mr. Naidu also reviewed the plans to upgrade the Polavaram Right Canal’s capacity to 30,000 cusecs. Options for constructing a new canal or expanding the existing one were discussed. Moreover, the Chief Minister called for the construction of an iconic bridge at Polavaram, as initially planned, and recommended strengthening of canal bunds to prepare for water flow management. He urged prompt approvals to allow full-scale construction to resume.

Chintalapudi Lift Project:

Following the Polavaram review, Mr. Naidu also assessed the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project, estimated to cost ₹2,463 crore and intended to provide irrigation to 300,000 acres. He instructed officials to expedite the completion of this project, which is crucial for the region’s agricultural growth.

Veligonda Project

During the meeting, Minister Rama Naidu briefed the Chief Minister on the Veligonda Project, clarifying that while former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had previously inaugurated the project, additional work worth ₹2,211 crore and a two-year timeline were required to complete it. Mr. Naidu emphasised the importance of this project to meet regional water needs and instructed officials to come out with a comprehensive plan.

The Chief Minister called for the start of land acquisition necessary for the Godavari-Penna river linkage project, highlighting the project’s role in ensuring adequate water resources for the State.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to visit Polavaram later this month to release a detailed project plan, demonstrating his administration’s priority to Andhra Pradesh’s critical infrastructure projects.