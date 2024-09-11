ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promises modernisation of Yeleru irrigation system in Kakinada district

Published - September 11, 2024 08:48 pm IST - KIRLAMPUDI (KAKINADA)

Officials are working on the proposal, and the coalition NDA government in the State will take up the responsibility of completing it, he asserts

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with a family affected by the Yeleru floods, at Rajupalem in Kakinada district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The NDA government would take up the responsibility of completing the modernisation of the Yeleru irrigation system in Kakinada district, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu on September 11 (Wednesday) visited the areas affected by floods from the Yeleru reservoir and interacted with people at Rajupalem of Kirlampudi mandal in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. He also reviewed the relief operations in which the Indian Army’s Southern Command participated.

Addressing the gathering later, Mr. Naidu said, “The officials concerned are working on the proposal to modernise the Yeleru irrigation system. Its completion will be the responsibility of the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Yeleru reservoir has a storage capacity of 24 tmc. Earlier, the irrigation system suffered from drought. Water from the Polavaram irrigation project will be diverted to Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme, which, in the future, fills the Yeleru reservoir,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, it was said that more than 14,000 people had been affected by floods in Kakinada district and 4,800 of them rehabilitated in 44 relief camps. As many as 43 villages had been affected completely, it was said.

As per a preliminary estimation, more than 6,600 head of cattle and 1,700 sheep had been rehabilitated so far. Officials had deployed 51 swimmers and 17 boats for undertaking rescue and relief operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US