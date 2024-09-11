Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promises modernisation of Yeleru irrigation system in Kakinada district

The NDA government would take up the responsibility of completing the modernisation of the Yeleru irrigation system in Kakinada district, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Naidu on September 11 (Wednesday) visited the areas affected by floods from the Yeleru reservoir and interacted with people at Rajupalem of Kirlampudi mandal in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. He also reviewed the relief operations in which the Indian Army’s Southern Command participated.

Addressing the gathering later, Mr. Naidu said, “The officials concerned are working on the proposal to modernise the Yeleru irrigation system. Its completion will be the responsibility of the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh.”

“The Yeleru reservoir has a storage capacity of 24 tmc. Earlier, the irrigation system suffered from drought. Water from the Polavaram irrigation project will be diverted to Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme, which, in the future, fills the Yeleru reservoir,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was said that more than 14,000 people had been affected by floods in Kakinada district and 4,800 of them rehabilitated in 44 relief camps. As many as 43 villages had been affected completely, it was said.

As per a preliminary estimation, more than 6,600 head of cattle and 1,700 sheep had been rehabilitated so far. Officials had deployed 51 swimmers and 17 boats for undertaking rescue and relief operations.