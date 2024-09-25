Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pegs flood losses at ₹7,600 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pegged the losses caused by the recent floods to the government and private properties at ₹7,600 crore, and said that disbursal of compensation started in the DBT mode on September 25 (Wednesday).

Plea to Centre

Mr. Naidu said the Central government would be requested to extend financial assistance for the restoration works from the National Calamity Contingency Fund.

It would be in addition to what the Centre gives every year to the State Disaster Response Force.

Addressing the media after reviewing the flood relief measures at the NTR District Collector’s office here, Mr. Naidu said 74 persons had died in the calamity, including 47 in Vijayawada city and its suburbs, and that 16 districts were affected by the spell of extremely heavy rain.

“The situation was aggravated by sheer neglect of the Budameru rivulet during the term of YSR Congress Party government.”N. Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister

NTR district recorded more than 40 cm of rainfall in a single day due to cloudburst, and the situation had been aggravated by “sheer neglect of the Budameru rivulet during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) term.”

A total of 12 lakh people were affected by heavy rains that started pounding the State in the morning of August 30, and the consequent floods, he said.

Massive rescue effort

The Chief Minister said the magnitude of the disaster in Vijayawada city was so large that the government departments and aid agencies had toiled for 11 days to help the stranded people and clean up the mess.

A staggering 20,000 tonnes of garbage was lifted and 75,000 houses were cleaned using fire engines during that period. A total of 122 boats and 150 drones were pressed into service.

The government set September 30 as deadline for the settlement of insurance claims, repairing domestic appliances and completing other relief measures, Mr. Naidu said, adding that he was humbled by the contribution of ₹400 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) by big and small donors.

He had a word of appreciation for seniormost officers of the government and multiple private agencies for making untiring efforts to mitigate the woes of the flood victims.

Home Minister V. Anitha, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia, and district Collectors G. Srijana (NTR) and Nagalakshmi Selvarajan (Guntur) were present.