Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu insists on third-party audit of safety measures in industries regularly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 29 (Thursday) ordered that the safety measures in industries be audited by third parties at regular intervals to prevent accidents like the recent ones that killed scores of workers, but said the industries should not be troubled in the name of various rules and regulations.

Addressing a review meeting on the Labour, Factories, Boilers and Medical Insurance Services Departments at the Secretariat, Mr. Naidu exhorted the industries to cooperate with the government by being proactive in taking safety measures, and warned that negligence in the discharge of safety-related duties would be dealt with sternly.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the safety and welfare of workers was a top priority of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government, and he would ensure that their lives and rights were protected.

The departments concerned should not compromise on safety standards, lest incidents like the blast that happened at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district should repeat.

Funds for ESI hospitals

Mr. Naidu said the government took steps for strengthening the ESI hospitals and that it would release its share of funds (₹54 crore) at the earliest. He expressed regret that the ‘Chandranna Bima’ scheme was scrapped by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government, and said the present government would soon launch a scheme with an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.

Officials should give various clearances to industries in a transparent manner and monitor them thereafter as per norms, he added, and instructed that Labour Welfare, Minimum Wages, and Building and Other Construction Workers’ boards be revived.

Minister for Labour and Factories V. Subhash told the Chief Minister that a total of 24,642 factories were registered in the State, and they had 11.78 lakh employees / workers, and the number of boilers stood at around 3,700. He stated that there was a spurt in chemical manufacturing units, which required greater focus on safety measures.