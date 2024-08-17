Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu discusses development of seven new airports with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on August 17 (Saturday) and discussed about the development of new airports, expansion of the terminal capacity of a few others, and improving air connectivity to the State.

They also deliberated upon utilising seaplanes and helicopters, and deployment of drones in various sectors, mainly agriculture, for their diverse applications.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said in a message on ‘X’ that he had a productive meeting with Mr. Chandrababu Naidu along with senior officials of the Aviation Department, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation was committed to supporting and cooperating in Andhra Pradesh’s growth story.

The Union Minister stated that Mr. Naidu gave some valuable administrative inputs and suggestions on how to realise the full potential of civil aviation for the country’s growth.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said the discussions were centered on the development of seven additional airports — Kuppam, Srikakulam, Dagadarthi (Nellore), Nagarjuna Sagar, Tuni-Annavaram area (to bridge the gap between Bhogapuram and Rajahmundry airports), Tadepalligudem (where an old airstrip exists) and Ongole.

He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) assured the Chief Minister of full support, provided the State government acquired suitable lands, while pointing out that the construction of airports required 700 to 1,500 acres, and larger ones from 3,000 to 4,000 acres.

Puttaparthi airport

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu brought to the notice of the MoCA officials to examine the possibility of converting the private airport at Puttaparthi into a public facility for operating regular flights.

Further, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said he had a discussion with the Chief Minister on the scope for operation of seaplanes along the Andhra Pradesh coast in hub-and-spoke model under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN. The Central government would soon be releasing a revised policy on seaplane facilities.

Water aerodromes

Besides, proposals to have ‘water aerodromes’ on the Krishna river at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada and at Srisailam dam figured in the discussions.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu suggested that Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities could be developed in the State, in addition to facilitating the transportation of cargo on a larger scale from the airports.