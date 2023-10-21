Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister blames TDP for Punganur violence

October 21, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on October 21 that 40 police personnel were injured and a constable lost his sight in one eye in the attack on them at Punganur in Chittoor district a couple of months ago.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day here, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu had provoked the TDP cadres at Angallu, which eventually triggered violence at Punganur.

“With no trust in the rule of law, some anti-social elements are attacking even the judiciary on the social media platforms and organising debates. This is how some unruly persons are trying to create unrest among the people and disrupt law and order in the State,” the Chief Minister alleged.

About 130 engineers and techies were allotted to the Police Department to track the activities of the social media groups, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and asked the police to be alert.

