Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister attends wedding of Jaggampeta MLA’s daughter in Kakinada district

August 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday attended the wedding of Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chantibabu’s daughter at Irripeta village in Jaggampeta mandal in Kakinada district. He was accompanied by Home Minister T. Vanita and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and other MLAs.

A protected wall has collapsed nearly 100 metres away from the helipad where the Chief Minister has landed at Irripeta village. In an official release, Kakinada SP S. Sateesh has said that there was no casualty reported in the wall collapse incident.

