Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister asks MLAs to be accessible to party cadres during ‘Gadapa Gadapku’ programme

Jagan Mohan Reddy advises party activists from Aluru Assembly constituency to give wide publicity to government programmes

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 21:28 IST

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called exhorted the cadres to stay united and prepare for the elections that are scheduled to be conducted in about 18 to 19 months.

Interacting with the party workers from Aluru Assembly constituency in Kurnool district, at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the party MLAs to be accessible to the cadres while touring villages as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme.

“As Chief Minister it is not possible for me to be accessible to each and every activist,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and directed the MLAs to make themselves available to the party activists.

Pointing out that every village secretariat was receiving ₹20 lakh for taking up priority works, he said the villagers were happy with the allotment.

The people in Aluru constituency alone received ₹1,050 crore in the last three years under various welfare schemes. “The cadres have to take the government programmes to the people and publicise the same,” he said.

Minster for Labour G. Jayaram was present.

