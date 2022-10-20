Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister asks Engineers to prepare DPR on Nadimivanka bridge, retaining walls

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on October 20 (Thursday), urged project engineers to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the construction of bridges and retaining walls at Nadimivanka which overflowed during the recent floods causing inundation of more than a dozen colonies for three days.

At a review meeting on government welfare schemes including ‘Gadapa Gadapaki’, at Amaravati on Thursday, the MLAs from the district told Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that ₹58 crore was sanctioned in 2009 for the works.

They, however, said that works to the tune of ₹40 crore were executed and the remaining ₹18 crore was used for the construction of bund road opposite the District Collector’s Office.

While the estimate to complete the remaining works is nearly ₹43 crore, the final figure would emerge only after engineers draw a DPR.

The Chief Minister also sought a DPR on the project to bring at least 2,000 cusecs of Tunga Bhadra Project High Level Canal (TBPHLC) water instead of the current level of 800 cusecs to the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir (PABR) so that it can be used to its full capacity of 11 Tmcft instead of 5 Tmcft now.

This was discussed in view of the future drinking water needs of several towns in the districts linked to the PABR.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the officials to ensure that all the promises he made during his visit to Rayadurg, Kalyandurg, and Chennekothapalli are fulfilled.

A discussion on the bailing out of the Guntakal Cooperative Spinning Mills by investing ₹18 crore was also held. The spinning mills is under arbitration with banks and has been shut down for 30 years now.