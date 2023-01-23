Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister approves proposal to use FDR technology in road reclamation

January 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Roads and Buildings Department officials to expedite laying of important roads ensuring the highest standards and take up the repairs of the existing roads using the state-of-the-art technology, by taking each Assembly constituency as a unit.

Chairing a review meeting on January 23 (Monday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that there should be no compromise on the quality of the road works to ensure that they must not get damaged for at least seven years after completion. The maintenance of roads should be in such a way that they should not need repairs for two years at least, he said.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister that Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology should be used in road construction in Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts due to the nature of the soil. Sinking of roads has become a regular phenomenon in these districts due to the movement of heavy vehicles, they pointed out.

The Chief Minister approved their proposals and suggested that road construction up to a length of 1,000 km should be taken up using the FDR technology in the first phase and the works should be completed by July.

He asked the officials to focus on the construction of Visakhapatnam –Bhogapuram road and Kadapa-Bangalore Railway Line approach road, adding that priority should be given to the construction of bridge works that have been halted for various reasons.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that modern technology should be used in road repair works. “Quality is the panacea for all problems,” he said.

Regretting that some media organisations are spreading ‘false and vicious propaganda’, despite the government’s commitment to developing roads by spending hundreds of crores, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to publicise the details of road repair works under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. The officials were instructed to upload the details to the government websites for the information of the public.

App launched

Launching the AP CM MS mobile app, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to act on complaints received via the app within the stipulated period of sixty days without fail. The app facilitates a quick-response system to address complaints of citizens and local people’s representatives on damaged roads in rural and urban areas. The app will have a command and control system and functions based on geo-coordinates.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B. Muthyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P. Rajanna Dora, Roads & Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Principal Secretary ( Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Transport Secretary P.S. Pradyumna, Municipal Administration Commissioner Pravin Kumar and other officials were present in the meeting.