Andhra Pradesh: Chief Justice of India takes part in Vahana Seva at Tirumala

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit lending his shoulder to Lord Venkateswara’s palanquin during the annual Brahmotsavans at Tirumala on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice P.K. Mishra is also seen. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit and his wife Amita Lalit took part in the Hanumantha Vahanam procession during the annual Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara temple on Sunday.

Justice Lalit, who took part in the auspicious Garuda Seva on Saturday night, offered prayers at the temple and took part in the morning procession of the deity. Justice Lalit and his wife offered ‘harati’ to the deities during the procession and took part in the programmes presented by the cultural troupes during the procession.

Justice Lalit tried his hand with Lezim, a musical instrument, while his wife played ‘kolatam’ with the cultural troupes.

Justice Lalit, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T. Raja, along with other vahana bearers, lent their shoulders to the Lord’s palanquin.