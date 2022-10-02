Andhra Pradesh: Chief Justice of India offers prayers at Padmavati temple

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 02, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit at the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit offered prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday.

Justice Lalit was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, while the priests welcomed him with traditional ‘Purnakumbham’.

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, pundits showered the ‘Vedasirvachanam’ (blessings) on Justice Lalit and his family members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham, Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu and priest Babu Swamy presented him the ‘Theertha Prasadam’ (holy water).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app