Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Justice of India offers prayers at Padmavati temple

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit at the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday.

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit at the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit offered prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday.

Justice Lalit was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, while the priests welcomed him with traditional ‘Purnakumbham’.

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, pundits showered the ‘Vedasirvachanam’ (blessings) on Justice Lalit and his family members.

TTD Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham, Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu and priest Babu Swamy presented him the ‘Theertha Prasadam’ (holy water).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 6:52:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-chief-justice-of-india-offers-prayers-at-padmavati-temple/article65962168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY