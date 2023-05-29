Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner discloses assets worth ₹62 lakh

May 29, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner R. Mahaboob Basha has declared his assets worth around ₹62 lakh on May 29 (Monday). He has uploaded a 10-page document pertaining to his assets on https://sic.ap.gov.in/ , the official website of the State Information Commission.

The move comes after former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma had appealed to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to advise the members of the State Information Commission to disclose their assets and sources of income in line with their statutory obligation to promote transparency in the functioning of all public authorities.

The movable property of Mr. Basha includes ₹25,000 in a savings account at Indian Bank, ₹4.3 lakh in Andhra Bank, ₹11.42 lakh in State Bank of India (salary account), and a bank account in the name of his wife in Central Bank of India has ₹3,024. He has ₹1.56 lakh in the senior citizen savings scheme of the Department of Posts and ₹19,170 in the National Pension System scheme. He has a policy valued at ₹2.19 lakh with Kotak Assured Income (non-participating anticipated endowment plan). His wife holds ₹2 lakh in the Central Bank of India Time Deposit and money multiplier deposits scheme.

Mr. Basha also declared that his wife had 30 tolas of gold and four tolas of silver ornaments and jewellery. He also disclosed that he was getting a net salary and allowances of ₹3.41 lakh per month.