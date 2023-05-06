Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer orders inquiry into ‘ poll offences’ made by Razole MLA

May 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has ordered an inquiry into a claim made by Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao that he had committed certain election offences to win the 2019 elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) swung into action, acting on a complaint lodged by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) petitioner, Y. Venkatapathiraja, who is a native of the Konaseema region.

The petitioner submitted a video recording in which the MLA was seen talking about the offences he had made, at a public meeting recently. The CEO ordered an inquiry based on the complaint and video clipping.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 4, Mr. Meena directed Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla to inquire into the issue and submit a report within a week.

The complainant has submitted a video, in which Mr. Vara Prasada Rao had admitted certain election offences committed by him duly promoting large-scale impersonation of votes for winning election, said the memo no. 955.

Mr. Vara Prasada Rao won the election on Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket. Later, he became a rebel and supported the YSR Congress Party.