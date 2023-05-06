ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer orders inquiry into ‘ poll offences’ made by Razole MLA

May 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

State Election Commission (SEC) asks Konaseema District Collector to submit a report within a week

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has ordered an inquiry into a claim made by Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao that he had committed certain election offences to win the 2019 elections. 

The State Election Commission (SEC) swung into action, acting on a complaint lodged by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) petitioner, Y. Venkatapathiraja, who is a native of the Konaseema region. 

The petitioner submitted a video recording in which the MLA was seen talking about the offences he had made, at a public meeting recently. The CEO ordered an inquiry based on the complaint and video clipping.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 4, Mr. Meena directed Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla to inquire into the issue and submit a report within a week. 

The complainant has submitted a video, in which Mr. Vara Prasada Rao had admitted certain election offences committed by him duly promoting large-scale impersonation of votes for winning election, said the memo no. 955.

Mr. Vara Prasada Rao won the election on Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket. Later, he became a rebel and supported the YSR Congress Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US