Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer attends a preparatory meeting with Election Commission of India on ensuing general elections

July 12, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - GUNTUR

Mukesh Kumar Meena Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh attended a meeting with the Election Commission of India’s officials in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they discussed about the preparations being undertaken in voter verification and others.

Mr. Mukesh Kumar told The Hindu over a phone conversation that the Election Commission of India has been preparing to conduct the upcoming elections in the State, as per the schedule.

He said that higher officials from the ECI will hold a conference with all the Districts Collectors in Visakhapatnam on August 2 and 3, on the preparations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the preparation of electoral rolls, summary revision, Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) and household verification, electoral roll changes, name and address corrections, enumerating the new voters and other activities will be discussed in the meeting.

While reacting to the complaints from the political parties on alleged fake voters, the CEO maintained that they have ordered for an inquiry into these allegations.

He said that the inquiry is in progress and in some areas, they have initiated action as well.

He said that the government employees will visit each and every house for voter verification from July 21 to August 21. After that, the scrutiny of voter lists will be conducted till September 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT