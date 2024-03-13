Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer asks Collectors to implement poll code strictly

March 13, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has instructed the district Collectors to ensure strict implementation of the Election Code once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the schedule.

Mr. Meena conducted a meeting with the Collectors of all 26 districts in the State in virtual mode from the Secretariat at Velagapudi on March 13 (Wednesday). He asked the Collectors to distribute the Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to all voters and create awareness on the importance of exercising franchise in elections.

He also reviewed the status of poll-related works. As per the Election Commission of India’s instructions, all Collectors should be prepared to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner, he said.

In another meeting, Mr. Meena instructed the Police Department to ensure zero violence and no repolling for any booth. He suggested that the district Superintendents of Police and other IPS officers should instil confidence among the public that the elections are being conducted in a free and fair manner.

Stating that the ECI is keenly monitoring the election process, he warned that strict action would be taken for any violation of rules and instructions.

