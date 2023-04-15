HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Charted accountants challenge CID notices in High Court

The investigation agency issued the notices to two CAs for their statements on the arrest of another CA in the Margadarsi chit fund case

April 15, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chartered accountants P.V. Mallikarjuna Rao and Muppalla Subba Rao, who were summoned by the A.P. CID to explain the statements they had made at a roundtable on the topic, ‘Legality of the arrest of chartered accountants’ (in the Margadarsi Chit Funds case), challenged the notices in the High Court on Saturday.

One of them was supposed to appear before the CID on the day and the other on April 17.

The Principal Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police, and the additional SP of CID, who served the notices, were the respondents in the case.

The meeting was organised by the A.P. Professionals Forum in Vijayawada on April 2, to discuss the detention of CA K. Shravan of Brahmayya & Co. in connection with the above case.

Notices were issued to the petitioners by the CID under Section 160 Criminal Procedure Code and Section 91 Criminal Procedure Code, requesting them to appear before it and produce any documents that would corroborate the stand taken by them.

Advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra said in the petition that the CID considered the statements of Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao and Mr. Subba Rao as interfering with its investigation and intended to intimidate the investigating officers.

It was argued that the petitioners merely expressed their solidarity and deprecated the practice of arrest of their fellow CAs in exercise of right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, and they had no motive to cast any aspersions on the notices issued by the CID.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.