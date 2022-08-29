Andhra Pradesh: Chandragiri gets into record book for eco-friendly initiative

Govt. Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy provides 1.24 lakh idols to households in his constituency

Chandragiri MLA Ch. Bhaskar Reddy receives the certificate from ‘Asia Book of Records’ representatives in Tirupati recently, for making and distributing 1.24 lakh eco-friendly ‘Vinayaka’ idols. TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district secured a place in the ‘Asia Book of Records’ for the eco-friendly initiative taken up by its local legislator and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in providing 1.24 lakh clay idols to households during the ensuing Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

The book’s representative Uma Shankar presented a certificate and a gold medal to the MLA recently, pointing out that an initiative of such a massive scale has not been taken up anywhere in the Telugu States.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna and Secretary S. Lakshmi expressed joy over the award. The MLA got the idols prepared at ten different localities spread across the constituency by procuring 2,500 tonnes of clay locally and involving 700 potters, thus generating local employment.

The idea is to bring the clay from the local water bodies to make the idols without using chemicals and dissolve them in the same tanks after the festival, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said.