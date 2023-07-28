Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu to visit irrigation, drinking water projects in Rayalaseema from August 1

July 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit various irrigation and drinking water projects in the Rayalaseema region from August 1, according to senior party leader Kalava Srinivasulu.

Addressing the media at the party office here on July 28 (Friday), Mr. Srinivasulu said the objective was to expose the “neglect of the Rayalaseema region” by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the last more than four years.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that as part of the visit, Mr. Naidu would study the conditions at the Gandikota reservoir in Kadapa district on August 3. On August 4, he would visit the Bairavani Tippa and Peruru projects at Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district.

‘Groundnut crop worst-hit’

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers on the irrigation projects in the drought-hit region. The government is playing with the future of the people. The government’s apathy has led to a drastic fall in the yield of and acreage under groundnut crop in the Rayalaseema districts,” Mr. Srinivasaulu said.

Though the Chief Minister had promised to take up works to increase the width of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravani (HNSS) to carry 10,000 cusecs, no tenders had been called so far.

The TDP would mobilise the support of the farmers and chalk out an action plan on the future course of action.