HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu to visit irrigation, drinking water projects in Rayalaseema from August 1

The aim of the Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s visit is to expose the neglect of the Rayalaseema region by the YSRCP government, says senior party leader Kalava Srinivasulu

July 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday.

TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit various irrigation and drinking water projects in the Rayalaseema region from August 1, according to senior party leader Kalava Srinivasulu.

Addressing the media at the party office here on July 28 (Friday), Mr. Srinivasulu said the objective was to expose the “neglect of the Rayalaseema region” by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the last more than four years.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that as part of the visit, Mr. Naidu would study the conditions at the Gandikota reservoir in Kadapa district on August 3. On August 4, he would visit the Bairavani Tippa and Peruru projects at Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district.

‘Groundnut crop worst-hit’

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers on the irrigation projects in the drought-hit region. The government is playing with the future of the people. The government’s apathy has led to a drastic fall in the yield of and acreage under groundnut crop in the Rayalaseema districts,” Mr. Srinivasaulu said.

Though the Chief Minister had promised to take up works to increase the width of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravani (HNSS) to carry 10,000 cusecs, no tenders had been called so far.

The TDP would mobilise the support of the farmers and chalk out an action plan on the future course of action.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Agriculture / drinking water

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.