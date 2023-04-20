Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu makes a birthday wish of achieving an egalitarian society

April 20, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ONGOLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu celebrated his 73rd birthday with farmer families, including women, in drought-prone Markapur in Prakasam district on Thursday.

Giving pieces of a massive cake cut on the occasion to the assembled women, Mr. Naidu promised to contribute his mite, with his experience as an administrator, to achieve an egalitarian society.

“My wish is to see that Telugu people occupied prime positions globally in the next 20 years, and poor people become millionaires through various interventions,” Mr. Naidu said in a voice filled with emotion. He wanted everyone to join hands with him to realise this.

Replying to a woman, Mr. Naidu said, “I wished that I had a girl child. But it is too late now. I consider all Telugu women as my daughters, and will strive hard to improve their living condition to see smiles on their faces.”

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also has become a millionaire in the YSR Congress Party (YRCP) rule,” Mr. Naidu said.

Recalling how he had promoted self-help groups in the past, Mr. Naidu said women entrepreneurs had proved that they were in no way inferior to men in intelligence, perseverance and performance.

‘Will unleash power of IT’

Mr. Naidu said he would unleash the power of technology to help them achieve success in their ventures. Mentor groups would be created and experiences shared on the social media to achieve accelerated growth in business, he said.

The TDP, which empowered women by providing reservation in the local bodies earlier, would strive to ensure quota for women in Parliament and State Legislatures, he added.

Development of Hyderabad

Recalling how he had assiduously developed Hyderabad when he was at the helm in undivided Andhra Pradesh on various fronts, including Information Technology, Mr. Naidu said some people might not recognise that he was instrumental in building a world-class airport, Outer Ring Road and developing the Genome Valley, leading to production of the vaccine for the dreaded coronavirus.

“Now, Hyderabad has been ranked 65th in the list of richest cities in the world,” Mr. Naidu said, adding Telugu youth were now in prime positions in the IT sector world-wide.

When a woman poured out the woes of State government employees following non-payment of the promised dearness allowance by the YSRCP Government, Mr. Naidu said he would ensure justice to them in the future.

Atrocities against women

Mr. Naidu said that when he was the Chief Minister, he had revised the pay of the employees at par with their counterparts in Telangana. Noting that atrocities against women and Dalits were on the rise during the YSRCP regime, he promised to ensure safety and security for them in the future.

Mr. Naidu appreciated a realtor, Bashyam Praveen, for donating ₹73 lakh to the party on the occasion, and said the amount would be used to provide succour to needy party activists.

A birthday song was released on the occasion highlighting development and welfare initiatives of the erstwhile TDP term in truncated Andhra Pradesh, and also before the State’s bifurcation.