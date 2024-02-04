Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan discuss election preparedness

February 04, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met at the former’s residence here on February 4 (Sunday).

The two leaders reportedly discussed the seat-sharing arrangement in order to release the list of candidates of the TDP-JSP alliance for the general elections and other political developments.

Besides, the leaders focussed on the release of the joint manifesto and taking part in public meetings together.

Their meeting assumed significance in the context of the Election Commission of India (ECI) setting the stage for elections in March/April.

