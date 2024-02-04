ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan discuss election preparedness

February 04, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Seat-sharing arrangement, release of joint manifesto and taking part in public meetings together are some of the issues the two leaders laid focus on as part of the TDP-JSP alliance

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan during their meeting on Sunday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met at the former’s residence here on February 4 (Sunday).

The two leaders reportedly discussed the seat-sharing arrangement in order to release the list of candidates of the TDP-JSP alliance for the general elections and other political developments.

Besides, the leaders focussed on the release of the joint manifesto and taking part in public meetings together.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their meeting assumed significance in the context of the Election Commission of India (ECI) setting the stage for elections in March/April.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US