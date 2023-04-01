HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan condemn ‘attack’ on BJP leader  

Mr. Naidu stated in a press release that the attack was pre-planned, and questioned why the police who were present there did not stop the thugs from beating up the BJP leaders

April 01, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack allegedly by the “YSR Congress Party goons” on the vehicle of BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, who was supporting the movement for the development of Amaravati as the capital city, on Friday.

Mr. Naidu stated in a press release that the attack was pre-planned, and questioned why the police who were present there did not stop the thugs from beating up the BJP leaders.

The attempt to assault Mr. Satya Kumar by suspected YSR Congress Party activists was also deplored by Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who said the incident reflected the mindset of the ruling party, and it sent a clear message that those raising their voice against the proposed three capitals would not be tolerated.

He demanded that the Central government get a comprehensive inquiry done into the incident.

