HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh chambers executive committee for 2023-25 takes charge

September 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
P. Bhaskar Rao, the newly elected president of A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, being felicitated at the chambers’ annual general body meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday.

P. Bhaskar Rao, the newly elected president of A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, being felicitated at the chambers’ annual general body meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The newly elected executive committee (EC) of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) took charge at the annual general body meeting here on Saturday.

On the occasion, president P. Bhaskar Rao said he would discharge his duties to the best of his abilities and get the chambers to actively engage not only with the State government but also with the Centre. APCCIF would help its members make the best use of advanced technologies, especially the digital landscape, as they try to recover from crises.

The new EC has L. Raghu Rami Reddy as executive vice-president; B. Raja Sekhar as general secretary; S. Akkaiah Naidu as treasurer; Ambica Prasad as central zone vice-president; K.V.S. Verma as Visakhapatnam zone vice-president; I. Vijay Kumar Reddy as Rayalaseema vice-president; and K. Ramalinga Reddy, A. Subramanyam, Gurjeet Singh Sahni, R.V. Swamy, Sudhir Mulagada, K.R.B. Prakash and K. Kumar Raja as members.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.