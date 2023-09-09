Andhra Pradesh chambers executive committee for 2023-25 takes charge

September 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The newly elected executive committee (EC) of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) took charge at the annual general body meeting here on Saturday.

On the occasion, president P. Bhaskar Rao said he would discharge his duties to the best of his abilities and get the chambers to actively engage not only with the State government but also with the Centre. APCCIF would help its members make the best use of advanced technologies, especially the digital landscape, as they try to recover from crises.

The new EC has L. Raghu Rami Reddy as executive vice-president; B. Raja Sekhar as general secretary; S. Akkaiah Naidu as treasurer; Ambica Prasad as central zone vice-president; K.V.S. Verma as Visakhapatnam zone vice-president; I. Vijay Kumar Reddy as Rayalaseema vice-president; and K. Ramalinga Reddy, A. Subramanyam, Gurjeet Singh Sahni, R.V. Swamy, Sudhir Mulagada, K.R.B. Prakash and K. Kumar Raja as members.