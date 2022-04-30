Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank achieves a profit of 14.50%

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, a regional rural bank sponsored by Union Bank of India, has achieved a growth rate of 14.50% in the total business of the bank during the financial year 2021-2022, netting a total  business of ₹14,680 crore as on March 31, 2022, bank chairman T. Kameswara Rao has said. The growth rates of deposits and advances were 11% and 18% respectively.

Mr. Rao said the bank had shown stupendous performance during the year and posted a net profit after tax of ₹162 crore. The bank’s audited financials were approved by the Board of Directors on April 28.

The deposits increased from ₹6,540 crore to ₹ 7,28 7 crore and advances increased from ₹6, 277 crore to ₹7,393 crore during the year ended March 31, 2022. 

The bank reported gross NPAs of ₹6 7.21 crore and Net NPAs as nil as on March 31, 2022.  The CRAR of the bank increased to 13.68% and net worth of the bank increased to ₹768 crore. 

The chairman said that the bank disbursed ₹6,398 crore under priority sector loans category during the financial year ended March 2022 out of which ₹4,622 crore were under short term agriculture loans and ₹ 1,572 crore were to self-help groups. 

The bank financed 17,797 tenant farmers with a credit outflow of ₹107.55 crore during the said year. 

The bank proposes to expand further its branch network during the current year FY2022-23 by opening 20 new branches and 10 new ATMs.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2022 7:43:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-chaitanya-godavari-grameena-bank-achieves-a-profit-of-1450/article65370261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY