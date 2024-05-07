ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CEO urged to extend voting through postal ballot beyond May 8

May 07, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati on May 7 (Tuesday) appealed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena to extend the timing for voting through postal ballots beyond May 8 and to take appropriate measures on the issues pertaining to alleged deviations in postal ballots in Anakapalli and Chilakaluripet constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a representation, JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary P. Damodara Rao said as per the norms pertaining to general voters with EVMs, each polling station should not have more than 1,000 to 1,500 voters. If the number exceeds, an auxiliary polling station should be created to complete the voting process in time. In case of voting through postal ballots, each facilitation centre has more than 10,000 voters who cast their votes manually.

They said the election authorities should extend the time beyond May 8 to ensure that all employees could exercise their franchise. They urged the CEO to increase the number of counters at the facilitation centres.

They said the CEO should verify the process of voting through postal ballot in Anakapalli and Chilakaluripet constituencies and take steps to validate the votes cast by the employees drafted for election duty in the two constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US