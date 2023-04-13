ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Centre working in mission mode to provide jobs for youth, says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary 

April 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As part of efforts to create 10 lakh jobs under Rozgar Mela, interviews for recruitment to Group C & D posts have been replaced with the more transparent computer-based tests, says the Union Minister

V Raghavendra
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary handing over the appointment letters to the candidates selected in a recruitment drive organised as part of Rozgar Mela, in Vijayawada on Thursday. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan is seen. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said that the Central government is working in mission mode to provide employment to 10 lakh youth in various departments under the Rozgar Mela.

Participating as chief guest in the 4th Rozgar Mela organised by the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) at the railway auditorium here on April 13 (Thursday), Mr. Chaudhary said, “In a significant step in that direction, the need to conduct interviews for recruitment to the Group C & D posts has been done away with. Instead, computer-based tests are being conducted in a transparent manner, devoid of any regional bias.”

Mr. Chaudhary said the Union government was supporting educated youth by launching Stand-Up and Start-Up India programme to nurture entrepreneurship.

The infrastructural development undertaken up by the Central government at a cost of ₹10 lakh crore led to the creation of many jobs, besides attracting huge foreign investments, the Union Minister added.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated the appointees on their selection in the Railways, Telecommunications, Postal, Labour and Employment, and some other departments.

Later, Mr. Chaudhary handed over the appointment letters to 258 newly-recruited employees.

Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth were among other dignitaries present at the event launched remotely from New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

