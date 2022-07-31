Andhra Pradesh: Centre urged to fulfil promises made in Reorganisation Act

Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A. Aja Sarma speaking at a seminar in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

July 31, 2022 19:46 IST

Political parties have failed to secure Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, alleges FDNA leader

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma on Sunday asked the Union government to fulfil all the assurances made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act to ensure speedy development of the State in general and North Andhra region in particular.

Mr. Sarma was addressing a seminar organised by the forum on the development of Vizianagaram district here on Sunday.

‘Aid stopped’

He criticized the Central government for stopping the ₹50 crore annual assistance to the backward districts of the region, including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Mr. Sarma alleged that all the political parties, including the YSRCP, the TDP, and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), had failed to step up pressure on the Central government for achieving the Special Category Status (SCS), which, if accorded, would bring industries to the State and create employment opportunities.

Tribal University

Mr. Sarma alleged that the State government was dilly-dallying on finalisation of land for the construction of Central Tribal University-AP though the Center agreed to allocate funds for its construction.

Forum vice-chairperson K. Vijaya Gowri said all sections of society should join hands to achieve the just demands.

Forum organising secretary M. Srinivasa said seminars were being planned in all Assembly constituencies to explain to the people the injustice meted out to Vizianagaram district and other parts of the region.

APTF district president D. Eswara Rao spoke.

CITU district general secretary T.V. Ramana and CPI(M) city secretary R. Sankara Rao were present.