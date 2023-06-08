HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Centre to fund Polavaram project as per the latest price levels

The earlier procedure of releasing funds as per the old prices resulted in a loss to the State government

June 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Apart from sanctioning ₹12,911 crore for completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, the Union government has promised the Government of Andhra Pradesh to remove certain restrictions on payments, consider the latest price levels, and extend financial assistance for the damages caused due to unexpected flooding in the Godavari. 

“There are three major points in the Office Memorandum issued on June 5, 2023, by the Finance Ministry,” Shashibhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department told The Hindu.

“The Central government has removed the component-wise restriction on payments. This apart, it has also accepted the proposal to fund the project as per the cost prevailing now,” he said.

Earlier, the Central government was funding the project based on the old price levels, which resulted in a loss to the State government.

“Reimbursements will now be made as per the latest price levels. The ₹2,000 crore out of the total ₹12,911 crore sanctioned, which is towards the cost of repairing the damages caused to the project due to the floods, is as per the tenders called recently,” Mr. Shashibhushan Kumar explained.

And, finally, it will put an end to certain apprehensions and criticism that the Central government may not provide money for the partially damaged diaphragm wall repair works.

“The Office Memorandum clearly says that the Government of India is giving funds for repairing the damages as well,” the official said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.