Andhra Pradesh: Centre granted RoB over Pithapuram railway line, says Kakinada MP

‘ It will be funded under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund’

Staff Reporter KAKINADA
September 11, 2022 00:55 IST

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha on Friday announced that the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways sanctioned Road Over Bridge (RoB) over the railway line at Pithapuram in the Kakinada district. 

In February, Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had proposed the construction of the 38 RoBs in the State during a meeting with Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.  

In an official release, Ms. Geetha said, “As many as 180 trains pass every day at the railway line, causing inconvenience for the vehicular movement on the Samarlakota-Uppada road at Pithapuram. The RoB has been sanctioned by the Centre. It will be funded under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund.”

Ms. Geetha said that the tender process would begin soon for the project. The MP has thanked Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja for getting the project sanctioned.

