Andhra Pradesh: Central team to visit Kopparthy on May 6

It will study feasibility of setting up mega textile park in Kadapa district

A mega textile park is on the anvil at Kopparthy village in YSR Kadapa district.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has urged the Union Government to include the proposed mega integrated textile park spread over 1,186 acres either in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor or as a part of the YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Principal Secretary (Industries) Karikala Valavan has said.

A Central team, comprising, among others, Director, Ministry of Textiles, H.S Nanda, and Deputy Secretary Purnendu Kant, will be visiting the State on May 6 to study the feasibility of the proposed textile park.

Incentives

Making a presentation at the National PM Mitra workshop in New Delhi, Mr. Karikala Valavan said the State government had extended many incentives to the textiles sector even during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The APIIC has agreed to provide all logistical support to the proposed mega industrial park,” Mr. Karikala Valavan said.

Under the New Industrial Policy - 2020-2023, special incentives were being extended to the small, medium and large industries, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh stands seventh in production of cotton and second in production of silk. The districts of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore are the manufacturing hubs of readymade garments. Anantapur is a handicrafts hub. The Indian Institute of Handloom Technology is in Nellore. The State has many textile units, including Brandix in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

Connectivity edge

APIIC Managing Director Subramaniyam Javvadi said the proposed textile park had rail, road and air connectivity.

“A 400 kW power grid has been set up at the Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub at Jamulapalli. Similarly, a 132 kV substation has also been up. A 40 MLD water supply facility has also been arranged from the Brahma Sagar reservoir. A summer storage tank, 13-km connectivity road, water treatment plant, and zero liquid discharge facilities are in place,” he said.