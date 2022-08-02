Andhra Pradesh: Central team to assess Godavari flood losses on August 10

The Central government has deputed an inter-ministerial team to assess the damage done in the Godavari floods in Andhra Pradesh.

In an official release, Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Submit Kumar has said that the team would visit to flood-hit pockets in Chintoor Agency on August 10.

The team is scheduled to assess the damage done to agricultural crops and habitations, and the present status of Chintoor, V.R. Puram and Kunavaram. The localities that comes under the Polavaram project submergence area are the worst hit during the flood.

Last week, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of the districts in the Godavari delta to ensure that the enumeration of losses were completed by mid-August.

The enumeration is likely to be completed by August 10 and the government is expected to appraise the losses to the Central team.