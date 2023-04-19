Andhra Pradesh: Central Pollution Control Board grants ₹4 crore to minimise air pollution in Eluru

April 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - ELURU

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released ₹4 crore to minimise air pollution levels under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in Eluru city.

The A.P. Pollution Control Board recently observed an alarming level of air pollution at eight locations in the Eluru Municipal Corporation limits.

In a review meeting with all the stakeholders, District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh directed them to implement green projects to minimise air pollution in the targeted locations.

“Autorickshaw operators will be encouraged to shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, apart from developing green belts on the national highway and at public places to minimise air pollution levels,” said Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh.

APPCB Executive Engineer K. Venkateswara Rao, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S. Venkata Krishna and other officials were present.