ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Central Pollution Control Board grants ₹4 crore to minimise air pollution in Eluru

April 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - ELURU

Besides developing green belts on national highway and at public places, autorickshaw operators will be encouraged to shift to CNG vehicles, says district Collector  

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released ₹4 crore to minimise air pollution levels under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in Eluru city.

The A.P. Pollution Control Board recently observed an alarming level of air pollution at eight locations in the Eluru Municipal Corporation limits.

In a review meeting with all the stakeholders, District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh directed them to implement green projects to minimise air pollution in the targeted locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Autorickshaw operators will be encouraged to shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, apart from developing green belts on the national highway and at public places to minimise air pollution levels,” said Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh.

APPCB Executive Engineer K. Venkateswara Rao, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S. Venkata Krishna and other officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US