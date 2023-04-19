HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Central Pollution Control Board grants ₹4 crore to minimise air pollution in Eluru

Besides developing green belts on national highway and at public places, autorickshaw operators will be encouraged to shift to CNG vehicles, says district Collector  

April 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - ELURU

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released ₹4 crore to minimise air pollution levels under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in Eluru city.

The A.P. Pollution Control Board recently observed an alarming level of air pollution at eight locations in the Eluru Municipal Corporation limits.

In a review meeting with all the stakeholders, District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh directed them to implement green projects to minimise air pollution in the targeted locations.

“Autorickshaw operators will be encouraged to shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, apart from developing green belts on the national highway and at public places to minimise air pollution levels,” said Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh.

APPCB Executive Engineer K. Venkateswara Rao, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S. Venkata Krishna and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.