Andhra Pradesh: Central officials laud State’s agri-reforms

A high-level delegation led by Union Secretary, Agriculture, Manoj Ahuja, and comprising CEO of PM Fasal Bima Yojana Rithesh Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner, Farmer Welfare, K. Sunil, and Nodal Officer Ajay Karan called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The discussions ranged from the Crop Insurance Scheme to Fasal Bima Yojana, and the visiting delegation appreciated the efforts of the State government and evinced a keen interest to partner with it.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to think of a crop insurance model to ensure maximum benefit to the farmers hit by the natural calamities on the lines of Fasal Bima Yojana.

Earlier, the delegation visited the Integrated Call Centre at Gannavaram and later visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Vanukuru and the Integrated Agrilab at Kankipadu. They also shared their experiences with the Chief Minister.

“We appreciate the pioneering efforts of the Chief Minister in hand-holding the farmers right from seed sowing stage to marketing through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras. We are also happy with the Agrilab and the supply of seeds, fertilizers to ensure that fake seeds are not let into market,” the delegation said.

The delegation also expressed its happiness over the e-cropping system and CCRC cards.