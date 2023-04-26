ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Central Information Commissioner calls for using videoconference facility to hear appeals of RTI activists

April 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The CIC also suggests introduction of e-office and online system of filing RTI applications to increase accountability

Sambasiva Rao M.

Central Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya has advised the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission to use videoconferencing technology while addressing the complaints of the Right To Information (RTI) activists.

Mr. Samariya, who visited the office of the A.P. Information Commission at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, interacted with R. Mahaboob Basha, Chief Information Commissioner, and other Commissioners and officials.

Mr. Samariya said that by adopting the video-conference hearings, the Commission could reduce many problems of the applicants, activists, Public Information Officers and other stakeholders.

He also suggested introducing an e-office and online system of filing RTI applications to increase the accountability on the part of the information providers and transparency in delivering the services.

Reacting to the suggestion of the Central Information Commissioner, Mr. Basha said that they would take proactive steps in that direction. Mr. Basha said they would work on the proposal of facilitating online applications and e-office systems.

Mr. Samariya said that the CIC should have its own office building, which would reduce unnecessary burden on the State exchequer.

