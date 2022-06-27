Andhra Pradesh: Central Discom to distribute transformers to farmers

50,280 farm connections released in the CPDCL limit

As part of its efforts to strengthen the nine-hour power supply to the farm sector free of cost, the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) will distribute transformers to the farmers needing them, in Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole on June 28 (Tuesday).

The government has released 50,280 new agricultural connections in the purview of the CPDCL and it has been decided to provide transformers to farmers under the High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) scheme, a press note released by CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy said on Monday.

The Discom would bear the cost of transformers and electrical lines that may be required to be laid up to a distance of 180 metres.

Infrastructure works pertaining to new agricultural services numbering 17,293 in Ongole, 7,965 in Vijayawada and 3,878 in Guntur have already been started. The transformers would help reinforce power supply to the agriculture sector in the day.