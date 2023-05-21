ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: CBI will deal with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, why are you curious, Thammineni Seetharam asks media

May 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The YSR Congress Party will make a clean sweep of all the 175 Assembly seats in the elections, asserts the Legislative Assembly Speaker

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam was angry when mediapersons here sought his reaction on May 21 (Sunday), on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issuing notices to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Seetharam, who had come to Srisailam for darshan of the presiding deities Goddess Bhramaramba and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, sneeringly told the media outside the temple complex that “if Mr. Avinash flees, the CBI will take care of it. Why should you or I be bothered about it.”

“The Kadapa MP’s role in the murder case will be probed by the CBI. Should everything be told to the media? Are you the CBI chief or what?” Mr. Seetharam quipped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a dig at TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh (who is on a padayatra), the Speaker said he was unable to speak even his native language.

While expressing confidence that the YSRCP would make a clean sweep of all the 175 Assembly seats in the elections, Mr. Seetharam said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a call on whether to go for early elections or not.

Earlier, Mr. Seetharam and his wife were accorded a traditional welcome by the temple authorities on their arrival. The visiting dignitaries later participated in the ‘rudrabhishekam and kumkumarchana’ rituals. The temple staff later presented them prasadam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US