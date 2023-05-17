ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: CBI should question Jagan Mohan Reddy in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, demands TDP

May 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy had initially told his principal adviser Ajeya Kallam that his uncle and former Minister had died of heart attack, but changed his tack later, alleges Atchannaidu

V Raghavendra
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu said in a tweet on May 17 (Wednesday) that the CBI should question Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to crack the mystery behind the murder of his paternal uncle and former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had told Ajeya Kallam, his principal adviser, with whom he was reportedly in a meeting around the time of the murder, that his paternal uncle had died of heart attack, but changed his tack later, saying that the former MP was in fact hacked to death after the people came to know about the incident.

Moreover, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went on to give a blow-by-blow account of the murder as if he was an eyewitness, the TDP leader said.

The CBI should summon the Chief Minister and ask him how he knew about the manner in which Vivekananda Reddy died, and how was he (the Chief Minister) was able to narrate the incident with such meticulous detail. “Only then the secrets that have been buried will come to light,” Mr. Atchannaidu added.

