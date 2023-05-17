HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: CBI should question Jagan Mohan Reddy in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, demands TDP

Jagan Mohan Reddy had initially told his principal adviser Ajeya Kallam that his uncle and former Minister had died of heart attack, but changed his tack later, alleges Atchannaidu

May 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu said in a tweet on May 17 (Wednesday) that the CBI should question Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to crack the mystery behind the murder of his paternal uncle and former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had told Ajeya Kallam, his principal adviser, with whom he was reportedly in a meeting around the time of the murder, that his paternal uncle had died of heart attack, but changed his tack later, saying that the former MP was in fact hacked to death after the people came to know about the incident.

Moreover, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went on to give a blow-by-blow account of the murder as if he was an eyewitness, the TDP leader said.

The CBI should summon the Chief Minister and ask him how he knew about the manner in which Vivekananda Reddy died, and how was he (the Chief Minister) was able to narrate the incident with such meticulous detail. “Only then the secrets that have been buried will come to light,” Mr. Atchannaidu added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.