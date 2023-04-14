HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: CBI arrests Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

He is a close aide of YSRCP Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy

April 14, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy, considered a close aide of Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, in the sensational murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

After regularly summoning him for questioning, Uday Kumar Reddy was picked up once again on Friday morning by the CBI authorities, who finally announced his arrest to his family members. He was taken to Hyderabad to be presented before the CBI court.

The arrest of Uday Kumar Reddy, currently employed in the Thummalapalli uranium plant, came in the backdrop of his reported visit to the scene of offence much before the news of Vivekananda Reddy’s death saw light on that day.

Sources said the CBI used Google Takeout, besides the mobile tower dump data, to zero in on his presence at the scene of offence.

His father Jayaprakash Reddy, having access to the inner circle of the YSR family, was alleged to have an involvement in covering up the injuries on Vivekananda Reddy’s body. He had also been summoned by the CBI in the past.

