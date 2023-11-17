Andhra Pradesh caste-based census-2023 will be more comprehensive than those conducted in 1948 and 1958, says Minister

November 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday claimed that the Andhra Pradesh caste-based census-2023 would be the most comprehensive census compared to the caste-based census 1948 and 1958.

In his opening remarks at the regional roundtable conference on the caste-based census-2023 here on Friday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that there were 723 castes in Andhra Pradesh that would be enumerated through the Grama/Ward Secretariats.

The Rajamahendravaram roundtable conference is the first among the five scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati to collect the opinions and suggestions of the civil society and the public representatives on the census.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has termed the census as a bold initiative by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The outcome of the census will help to come up with the policies for political and social justice for all the castes based on the demography.”

‘Release draft’

Various civil society representatives and MLC I. Venkateswara Rao sought the release of a draft on the caste-based census prior to the commencement of the exercise to gather inputs to finalise the methods of the exercise. Many intellectuals have offered their suggestion to cover the nomad communities by involving the respective community members in the enumeration team.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said that the Ward/Village Secretariat staff has been given the exercise following the six-month discussion on it. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and other officials were present.

