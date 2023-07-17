Andhra Pradesh: cashew farmers gear up for massive protest in Palasa on July 18

July 17, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Thousands of farmers and workers of cashew manufacturing units will stage a massive protest, Maha Dharna, in Palasa on July 18 (Tuesday) demanding that the government buy cashew nuts through Rythu Bharosa Kendras immediately. The farmers of Sompeta, Mandasa, Tekkali, Srikakulam and other places are also expected to take part in the protest. The farmers are seeking ₹16,000 per quintal as Minimum Support Price (MSP) as against ₹8,000 being offered by representatives of processing and export units. They also seeking immediate reopening of all factories which have been observing bandh saying that buying of cashew nuts would lead to further fall in prices of existing stocks of refined cashew nuts.

CPI(M) has already taken up ‘Jeep Yatra’ agitation to highlight the issues of farmers as well as workers who had lost their livelihood with the bandh of manufacturing units. “Normally, employees and workers observe strike over their legitimate demands. But here, the traders and owners of manufacturing units are indulging in bandh to protect their interests and ensure no further fall in the prices of cashew nuts,” said Mr. Govinda Rao. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district president Ch. Ammannaidu and General Secretary P. Tejeswara Rao urged the government to urge traders to stop their ‘illegal’ bandh immediately since it led to loss of livelihood for nearly 30,000 workers of 400 cashew processing units.

Palasa Cashew Manufacturing Association president Malla Suresh and former president Malla Srinivasa Rao defended the strike saying that it would be observed till last week of July to stabilise the prices in the market. They said that the industry had already been facing tough situation with the drop in prices of refined cashew from ₹800 to ₹650 per kg. “Many traders are in financial crisis as they are forced to bear huge losses on existing stocks. We have no other option except to observe bandh for a couple of weeks,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.