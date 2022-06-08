Andhra Pradesh: Case registered against Somu Veerraju

Konaseema District Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy on Wednesday said a case was registered against BJP State president Somu Veerraju. He was charged with “assaulting to deter a public servant from discharging duty and criminal intimidation.”

The BJP leader allegedly physically assaulted a Sub-Inspector and a constable for stopping his convoy from entering the district at Jonnada on the national highway.

“A case has been registered against Mr. Somu Veerraju under IPC Section 353 and Section 506, under the Alamuru police station limits (for allegedly physically assaulting the police on the duty),” Mr. Subba Reddy told The Hindu.

“No arrest has been made, but notices will be served on Mr. Somu Veerraju as part of the investigation,” the SP said.