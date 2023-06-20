ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Case against Dastagiri for ‘detaining’ boy illegally

June 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KADAPA

Dastagiri is an accused in former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, who later turned an approver

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulivendula police have booked a case against Shaik Dastagiri, an accused in the murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, for allegedly holding a boy for ransom.

Dastagiri was the former driver of the slain leader, who later turned approver in the sensational murder case.

The boy’s mother, Kullayamma, told the police that she had taken a loan of ₹40,000 from Dastagiri on interest, and had been paying the same regularly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I could not pay interest for the last 10 days, Dastagiri has illegally detained my son,” she complained to the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police not only rescued the boy from the house purportedly belonging to Dastagiri but also registered a case against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US