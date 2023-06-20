Andhra Pradesh: Case against Dastagiri for ‘detaining’ boy illegally

June 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KADAPA

The Pulivendula police have booked a case against Shaik Dastagiri, an accused in the murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, for allegedly holding a boy for ransom.

Dastagiri was the former driver of the slain leader, who later turned approver in the sensational murder case.

The boy’s mother, Kullayamma, told the police that she had taken a loan of ₹40,000 from Dastagiri on interest, and had been paying the same regularly.

“As I could not pay interest for the last 10 days, Dastagiri has illegally detained my son,” she complained to the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police not only rescued the boy from the house purportedly belonging to Dastagiri but also registered a case against him.